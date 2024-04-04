 Contact Us

Red grasses cover Kızılırmak Delta

The red fern (azolla filiculoides), which spreads in the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Paradise listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List, turned the water surfaces of the delta red.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 04.04.2024 00:23
The red water fern, a species of fern living in water, covered the water surfaces of the delta with the arrival of spring.
