Red grasses cover Kızılırmak Delta

The red water fern, a species of fern living in water, covered the water surfaces of the delta with the arrival of spring. In the wetlands dominated by the color red, beautiful scenes emerged with the blooming of white water lilies. The Kızılırmak Delta Bird Paradise, covering an area of 56 thousand hectares, including the region where the Kızılırmak River flows into the sea, is one of Türkiye's important biological richness areas. In the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Paradise, located within the boundaries of the districts of Bafra, 19 Mayıs, and Alaçam and protected under the International Ramsar Convention, a total of 365 bird species have been observed to date. The Kızılırmak Delta Bird Paradise welcomes thousands of domestic and foreign visitors every year, including nature enthusiasts, macro and bird photographers.