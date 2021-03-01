 Contact Us

New bird species spotted in Lake Çıldır in Turkey

A new bird species, smew duck, was spotted in the Lake Çıldır in eastern Turkey.

A team from Turkish conservation society Kuzeydoga Association spotted the duck in the Tasbasi village in the eastern Kars province. Emrah Çoban, coordinator of the association, told Anadolu Agency that their regular birdwatching bore fruit.
