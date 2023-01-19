The cloud, which could be seen from Kestel, Gürsu, Yıldırım, Osmangazi and Nilüfer districts of Bursa and remained in the sky for about an hour, attracted the attention of locals. Many people recorded this natural phenomenon in the sky with their cell phones. According to the information obtained from the website of the General Directorate of Meteorology, lenticular clouds form when high winds blow over rough terrain, such as mountains and valleys. The cloud, which is the result of an orographic event and resembles a UFO, is likely to be seen in any geographical area where foehn winds occur.