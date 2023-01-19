 Contact Us

Lenticular 'UFO' cloud spotted over Türkiye's Bursa province

A so-called "UFO cloud" which appeared in Türkiye's Bursa province early in the morning sky, caught the attention of local residents.

The cloud, which could be seen from Kestel, Gürsu, Yıldırım, Osmangazi and Nilüfer districts of Bursa and remained in the sky for about an hour, attracted the attention of locals.
