Hundreds of thousands of Turkish citizens flock to Atatürk Airport to join "Great Istanbul Rally" organized by People's Alliance

The "Great Istanbul Rally," led by President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saw a massive turnout of citizens. The event, organized by the AK Party Istanbul Provincial Presidency, opened its doors at Atatürk Airport at 10:30 for participants to enter.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 24.03.2024 16:51 Share This Album





Subscribe