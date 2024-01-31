Gezeravcı addresses students: ‘’I haven’t encountered any aliens yet’’

Alper Gezeravcı addressed students aspiring to become astronauts, saying: ''The tasks we start today are the most obvious signs of the professions you can pursue in the future. In our homeland, in our country, this path is now open. Have no worries. If you have set your goal to become an astronaut, your current lessons in school are very important.'' Gezeravcı met with students from Diyarbakır Abdullah Tivnikli Project Anatolian Imam Hatip High School at the International Space Station (ISS). Q: Is space truly empty? What is it like up there? Q: How do you fly in space? Q: What are you doing up there? Q: Can you see the Sun? Q: Can you see the Moon? Have you been there? Q: Have you ever seen a black hole? Q: Do the stars appear brighter there? Q: What are you doing in space? Q: Are there any aliens? What would you say if you saw one? Gezeravcı gave the following answer to a question about how to become an astronaut: 'The tasks we undertake today are the most evident signs of the professions you can pursue in the future. In our homeland, in our country, this path is now open. Have no worries. To become an astronaut, focus on your present. Consider the current period you are going through as steps of a staircase. If you have set your goal to become an astronaut, your current lessons in school are very important. School is a step of the staircase. Therefore, everything your teachers are showing you right now is valuable and significant. If you work well in your current class today, obstacles will be removed from your path in the future.'