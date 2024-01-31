 Contact Us

Gezeravcı addresses students: ‘’I haven’t encountered any aliens yet’’

The first astronaut of Türkiye, Alper Gezeravcı, answered the questions of children from Diyarbakır about space.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 31.01.2024 15:32
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
Alper Gezeravcı addressed students aspiring to become astronauts, saying: ''The tasks we start today are the most obvious signs of the professions you can pursue in the future. In our homeland, in our country, this path is now open. Have no worries. If you have set your goal to become an astronaut, your current lessons in school are very important.''
Turkish Armed Forces ranked first in list of the most powerful armies in Mideast
Türkiye’s 1st space traveler describes life in space with awe
A Turk in space: Alper Gezeravcı
Turkish arms maker exhibits lineup at weapons expo in US
Turkish astronaut says Crescent and Star flag propelled him into Earth orbit