In Adana, one person went to the polls in the city's traditional attire to elect local officials who would serve for five years, while another person went dressed as a king. 69-year-old Hüseyin Şen, also known as the "Adana King" due to his attire and crown while wandering around the city, cast his vote at Bilge Kağan Middle School in Çınarlı Mahallesi in the central Sarıçam district.