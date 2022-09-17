Closer to Bayraktar Kızılelma: First engine integration test completed

The developing company Baykar announced that another critical milestone has been reached in the development process of the country's first unmanned fighter aircraft Bayraktar Kızılelma. The announcement said that the first engine integration test of the first prototype of Bayraktar Kızılelma, which was conducted by the Technology Leader of the company Selçuk Bayraktar, has been successful, bringing the jet closer to its first flight.

