 Contact Us

Ax-3 space mission begins journey to International Space Station

SpaceX successfully launched its spacecraft, carrying Türkiye's inaugural space traveler, Alper Gezeravcı, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 19.01.2024 01:18
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
The Ax-3 space mission began its journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, blasting off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center with its four-person crew, including Türkiye's first spacefarer Alper Gezeravcı.
1,500-year-old drinking water canal found in ancient city of Dara in Türkiye
Turkish combat drone to soar skies for new missions
Togg's T10F sedan model attracts considerable amount of interest from overseas attendees at CES 2024
Türkiye's Togg releases its new sedan model at CES 2024 in Las Vegas
HÜRKUŞ's powerful wings equipped with national claws