AKINCI in Swiss media: ‘Türkiye is a world leader in this field’

The success of the AKINCI UAV, which was deployed in the search efforts for the helicopter accident involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, was featured in the Swiss press. The German-language newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung stated, "Türkiye has once again demonstrated to the world how capable it is in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles."

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 24.05.2024 11:43 Share This Album





Subscribe