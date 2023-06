Türkiye's domestically-produced fighter jet KAAN getting ready for first flight

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) is making significant progress in the development of the national combat aircraft KAAN. Engineers and pilots are working intensively with the engineering development simulator to ensure the aircraft's development aligns with the project schedule and remains cost-effective.

