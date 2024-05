Turkish-made Akıncı UAV's search for Raisi's crashed helicopter makes significant headlines globally

The Akıncı UAV, sent by Türkiye to assist in the aftermath of the helicopter accident involving President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior Iranian officials, has garnered major international attention through its search efforts. The footage obtained by the UAV during these operations gained widespread viewership and circulation.

