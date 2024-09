Kirpi in Ukraine: Video everyone's talking about

Interesting images continue to emerge from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war on different fronts. One of these is the video of the Turkish-made armored vehicle BMC Kirpi, which has been subjected to five consecutive FPV drone attacks. The footage highlights both the durability of the Kirpi and the progress Türkiye has made in this field.

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 30.09.2024 15:59





