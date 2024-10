Türkiye unveils AI-powered humanoid robot 'Tomyris' with emotional expressions

Türkiye has introduced "Tomyris," an AI-powered humanoid robot capable of expressing nine different emotions. Developed by Biorobotec in collaboration with Uludağ University, Tomyris is designed for coding education and aims to assist in various institutional roles within four years.

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 21.10.2024 16:11 Share This Album





Subscribe