Turkish technology minister tests Togg's new model T10F

Türkiye's Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, said, "With the T10F, Togg will now actually be addressing a very different target audience. It is designed to be a bit sportier while also meeting the expectations of a sedan vehicle."

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 30.09.2024 13:56





