HÜRJET takes off for first supersonic flight test in Türkiye

Türkiye's HÜRJET aircraft, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, was filmed taking off from Mürted Airfield for its first supersonic flight test. The Ankara Governor's Office issued a public alert, urging residents not to panic during the planned and controlled flight operations.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 21.10.2024 16:24





