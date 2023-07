The jobs that AI is not yet capable of doing | The jobs that are still safe from AI

While artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to replace many jobs in the coming years, experts say there are still some roles that computers are not yet capable of filling. Some of these jobs require a high degree of creativity or empathy, which are qualities that AI is still struggling to replicate.

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 19.07.2023 11:15





