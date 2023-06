SONGAR: Türkiye's armed drone family set to expand

Asisguard General Manager Barış Düzgün provided an update on their collaboration with HAVELSAN, stating that they have been working together as a reliable subcontractor for approximately 2 years. He mentioned that Asisguard has supplied hardware and camera solutions to KAPGAN, BARKAN, and BAHA projects.

Published 27.06.2023 12:39





