From Black Holes to Light Speed: Space Terminology

With the sending of the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, into space, Türkiye's 'first manned space mission' has come to life, and space concepts have become the most widely used words in social media and public opinion in recent days. Space: The boundless and infinite void in which all celestial entities and objects exist. Star: A celestial body that predominantly maintains hydrostatic and thermal equilibrium, generating energy through nuclear fusion reactions in its central regions and emitting energy into space. Solar System: The entirety of planets orbiting around the Sun, influenced by its gravitational force. Asteroid: Each of the small celestial bodies, mostly located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, much smaller than planets, that orbit the Sun. Orbit: The path followed by a planet during its revolution. Mission: Task or assignment. Extraterrestrial: A presumed living being that is thought to exist in space. Payload: The cargo or equipment carried by a rocket or spacecraft. Astronomy: The scientific study of the distribution, motion, chemical composition, evolution, physical properties, and interactions of all forms of matter in the universe. Remote Sensing: The acquisition of information about an object, area, or phenomenon without direct physical contact, typically through observations and measurements conducted from a distance using electrical, mechanical, chemical, or other systems. Payload Integration: The process of attaching or integrating a space research device or payload onto a spacecraft or rocket. Space shuttle: A vehicle or machine designed specifically for operations outside Earth's atmosphere, especially in outer space. Lunar Mission: A project involving sending a rover or spacecraft developed with national technologies to the lunar surface. Exoplanet: A planet located outside our solar system.