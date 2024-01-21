 Contact Us

From Black Holes to Light Speed: Space Terminology

With developments in the field of space, technological innovations, and access to information, many space terms have become a part of everyday life.

A News / Technology
Published 21.01.2024 19:03
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
With the sending of the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, into space, Türkiye's 'first manned space mission' has come to life, and space concepts have become the most widely used words in social media and public opinion in recent days.
Here are the things you've been curious about Togg T10F
HÜRKUŞ's powerful wings equipped with national claws
Turkish-made unmanned combat aircraft Anka-3 successfully takes to the sky during its inaugural flight
The first products emerged in ASELSAN's quantum studies
Türkiye's domestic armed drone Bayraktar TB2 sets a milestone in history of Turkish aviation