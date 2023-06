First test fire of HGK-82 ammunition from AKINCI UAV achieves remarkable results

The domestically developed and originally created Bayraktar AKINCI Unmanned Aerial Vehicle successfully achieved precise target accuracy during its inaugural test launch with the Precision Guidance Kit (HGK), marking the first deployment of this kit from an unmanned aerial vehicle. The AKINCI, developed by Baykar, delivered impressive results with its advanced capabilities.

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 15.06.2023 12:13





