 Contact Us

Disney Plus faces backlash for not broadcasting Atatürk series

A US-based TV series-film platform has sparked widespread reaction after it canceled the Atatürk TV series, which it had initially announced it would broadcast. The platform, which started its operations in Türkiye last year, had announced the broadcasting of the Atatürk series. However, in recent weeks, the platform removed its domestic content and declared that it would not be airing the Atatürk series. This decision has led to a series of critical responses from Turkish citizens and politicians.

Published 02.08.2023 19:22
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
The Disney Plus platform, which began its operations in Türkiyelast year, has made a controversial decision regarding the "Atatürk" series starring Aras Bulut Iynemli. Despite previously announcing that the series would be broadcast in 2023, the platform has now decided not to air it. This decision came as a surprise to the audience, especially given the high anticipation for the series.
Türkiye's defense industry continues to thrive with remarkable achievements
Turkish defense industry gains global recognition
Çaka:Türkiye's Advanced Kamikaze Unmanned Sea Vehicle Unveiled at IDEF'23
Türkiye's defense industry gains momentum at IDEF fair
Roketsan showcases cutting-edge defense solutions at IDEF'23