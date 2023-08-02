Disney Plus faces backlash for not broadcasting Atatürk series

A US-based TV series-film platform has sparked widespread reaction after it canceled the Atatürk TV series, which it had initially announced it would broadcast. The platform, which started its operations in Türkiye last year, had announced the broadcasting of the Atatürk series. However, in recent weeks, the platform removed its domestic content and declared that it would not be airing the Atatürk series. This decision has led to a series of critical responses from Turkish citizens and politicians.

