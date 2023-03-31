 Contact Us

Artificial intelligence turns thoughts into images

A team of researchers from Stanford University, the National University of Singapore, and the Chinese University of Hong Kong collected and visualized data on brain activity while participants were shown pictures in an experiment they conducted. The images on the left show the reference image shown to the study participants. The images on the right are those that the artificial intelligence created after parsing the participants' brain scans.

Published 31.03.2023 20:47
The researchers found that the AI was able to produce 84 percent of the images that matched the overall theme and attributes of the original photos, such as color and texture.
