World's richest 1% gets 2/3 of $42 trillion in new wealth: Oxfam

According to Oxfam's "Survival of the Richest" report released Monday, the share of the richest is nearly double that of the bottom 99 percent of the world's population. According to the report, the wealth of billionaires increased by $2.7 billion per day. Oxfam said the best-off had added $26 trillion of new wealth to their personal fortunes by the end of 2021, urging for taxing the super-rich and the big corporations.

Published 16.01.2023 09:25
British international humanitarian organization Oxfam, in its new report, said the world's richest 1 percent had received about two-thirds of the $42 trillion new global wealth created since 2020 and called for new taxes.
