Everything you need to know about Schengen Visa: How to obtain and where it’s valid

The region that includes members of the European Free Trade Association and the European Union is called the Schengen area. Thanks to the Schengen agreement, citizens of member countries can travel between these countries with just their ID cards and passports, without needing a visa. Citizens of countries outside the Schengen area, however, need to apply for a visa. Once the visa application is approved, they can travel to one or more countries.