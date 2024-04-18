 Contact Us

Plague of modern times: Attention Deficit

If you find it difficult to dedicate yourself to a task and get distracted by factors that scatter your mind, then the bells of 'attention deficit' are ringing for you.

A News / Life
Published 18.04.2024 12:27
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
With smartphones, tablets, and applications, so many stimuli have entered our lives that focusing on a task and completing it on time has become almost a dream.
Unique flavors of Ottoman palace kitchen during Ramadan
Red grasses cover Kızılırmak Delta
10 foods mentioned in the holy Quran
Everything you need to know about Schengen Visa: How to obtain and where it’s valid
Tulip Period: Era of peace and prosperity in Ottoman Empire