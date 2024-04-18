Plague of modern times: Attention Deficit

With smartphones, tablets, and applications, so many stimuli have entered our lives that focusing on a task and completing it on time has become almost a dream. Amidst such distractions, gathering one's scattered attention, life is becoming increasingly difficult with these social stimuli adding to the mix. Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), considered a subtype of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), is a condition that affects both young people and adults. Today, ADHD, which is now accepted as genetic and seen as a biological disease, can turn life into a prison if left untreated. When it comes to the causes of attention deficit, it is observed that in individuals with ADD, the part of the brain responsible for concentration is either less active or smaller. On the other hand, genetic factors also play a role in the causes of this disorder. So, if a child's mother or father has ADHD, the likelihood of the child experiencing ADHD is also quite high. Premature birth, head trauma, and factors such as maternal smoking and alcohol use during pregnancy are also common factors contributing to attention deficit. Before diagnosing attention deficit disorder in individuals, it is questioned whether there has been a recent traumatic event such as a death or separation that could have affected the person. Once these are ruled out, the presence of a certain number of ADD symptoms is sufficient for a diagnosis. Attention deficit disorder symptoms include: For those experiencing attention deficit, seeking support from experts such as psychiatrists and psychologists is essential. In addition: - Avoid trying to do several tasks at once,