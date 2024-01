What causes temper tantrum in children? | What should be done during a child's tantrum?

It is understandable that parents would rather avoid witnessing anger tantrums in their children. Unfortunately, these difficult situations are more prevalent in children aged 1-3 years old. According to expert psychologists, this can be attributed to the fact that children's social, emotional, and language development is still in progress at this stage.

Published 24.01.2024 19:07





