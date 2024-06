The hidden truth: Did Lev Nikolayevich Tolstoy secretly convert to Islam?

There has been a lot of interest surrounding Lev Nikolayevich Tolstoy, particularly regarding his religious beliefs. Many have wondered if he was a follower of Islam and if he had any interaction with the religion before his passing. To satisfy your curiosity, we have compiled the answers to these brain-twistering questions.

A News / Life Published 04.06.2024 23:42 Share This Album





Subscribe