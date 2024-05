Heavy rains displace thousands of refugees in East Africa

Heavy rains and severe flooding in East Africa, attributed to El Niño, have affected thousands of refugees, particularly in Burundi where 32,000 refugees, nearly half of the country's refugee population, are impacted. In Bujumbura, refugee families and locals, including elderly individuals, face multiple displacements due to rising water levels.

