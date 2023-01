UNESCO to inscribe Ukraine's Odesa on World Heritage List

"Odesa, a free city, a world city, a legendary port that has left its mark on cinema, literature and the arts, is thus placed under the reinforced protection of the international community," said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, welcoming the inscription.

