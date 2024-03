Tulip Period: Era of peace and prosperity in Ottoman Empire

The Tulip Period was one of the most fascinating periods in the history of the Ottoman Empire. During this time, the empire experienced many innovations and changes in social and cultural fields. The tulip motif, which is now one of the symbols of Istanbul, is the result of a long journey from the Tulip Period to the present day.

