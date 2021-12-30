 Contact Us

They live in -60C: Oymyakon

In Oymyakon, a town annexed to the Republic of Sakha in Russia, the temperature dropped to -60C. The cold weather in the area affects living conditions too.

Published 30.12.2021 16:58
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
In Oymyakon, a town annexed to the Republic of Sakha in Russia, the temperature dropped to -60C. The cold weather in the area affects living conditions too.
The Siberia of Turkey with -30C: Göle
Archeologists unearth altar site for Greek goddess in western Turkey
Remains of 28,000-year-old wooly mammoth on display in Turkey
Frozen Lake Çıldır in eastern Turkey attracts visitors
Japanese Muslim academic teaches Islam to compatriots in Turkey