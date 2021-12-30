They live in -60C: Oymyakon

In Oymyakon, a town annexed to the Republic of Sakha in Russia, the temperature dropped to -60C. The cold weather in the area affects living conditions too. Oymyakon, located in the northeast of Russia, is thought to be the coldest human settlement in the World. The cold weather in the area is affecting living conditions also. It can be observed white layers forming on Yakut horses, a local horse race, because of the extreme cold. And, ironically, the name of the village, Oymyakon, means 'unfrozen water'. The lowest temperature recorded in Oymyakon was -71,2C, in 1924. Because of the cold weather in the area, wearing glasses in the open air can cause them to stick to the face. The frozen ground makes it difficult for indoor sanitary installation, which is why most toilets are outside. Cold weather also complicates digging graves. Before funerals, the ground is heated with bonfires.