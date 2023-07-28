Sunflowers turn Trakya into a flower garden

Sunflowers planted across 1.65 million acres in Tekirdağ, 1.21 million acres in Edirne, and 1.1 million acres in Kırklareli add color to Trakya. The sunflower seeds in the region have once again grown tall and blossomed this year. The sunflowers, reflecting shades of yellow in the most beautiful way, adorned the lands of Trakya with their unique beauty. The journey, especially among the fields of sunflowers along the roadside, has become more enjoyable. For those who venture into the fields to take photos with sunflowers as their backdrop, the sunflowers have turned into a natural studio. 'Edirne is the city that benefits the most from agro-tourism.' The President of the Edirne Promotion and Tourism Association, Bülent Bacıoğlu, stated that Trakya was one of the leading regions benefiting from agro-tourism. Bacıoğlu emphasized that the fertile lands of Trakya contributed to the country's economy not only in agriculture but also in the tourism sector. He said, 'Especially Edirne is a city where agricultural production integrates with tourism almost every season, and it has always been on Türkiye's agenda. From lavender fields to vineyard harvests, canola fields to wheat harvests and hay bales after, it attracts the attention of photographers. Now, it's the turn of sunflowers... As an association, we organize various events to contribute to the promotion of the city. After the sunflower season, Trakya's lands will contribute to tourism with vineyard harvest events.' Bacıoğlu added that the 'sunflowers' planted in the 1 million 210 thousand acres in Edirne had turned the city into a vast flower garden. The colorful spectacle will continue until August, as the fields painted yellow with sunflowers planted on 1 million 650 thousand acres in Tekirdağ also create beautiful views for drivers and passengers. The sunflower fields painted in yellow attract the attention of both locals and photography enthusiasts who want to capture this moment. Tekirdağ's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ahmet Hacıoğlu, stated that the sunflower fields, resembling a natural studio, also contributed to the city's tourism. Hacıoğlu expressed that the sunflower fields would add a unique beauty to the city, saying, 'Tekirdağ's yellow bride creates very beautiful scenes. From April with canola, followed by lavender, and then in July, sunflower fields add color. The sunflowers have turned the city into a natural studio. People traveling on the historical Çanakkale road take breaks and capture memories in these beautiful fields. They take photos in this natural studio.' Hacıoğlu stated that the colorful spectacle in the fields of the city started in April and continued until August, saying, 'When people see Tekirdağ in its yellow bride attire on social media or in the news, they rush here, taking advantage of its proximity to Istanbul. Visitors not only take photographs but also explore other aspects of tourism. They enjoy the city's gastronomy, its sea, and even try paragliding. People find various tourism opportunities here.'