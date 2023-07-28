 Contact Us

Sunflowers turn Trakya into a flower garden

In Trakya, where 50% of Türkiye's oilseed sunflower needs are met, nature has been painted yellow with the blooming of sunflowers.

Agencies and A News / Life
Published 28.07.2023 12:50
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
Sunflowers planted across 1.65 million acres in Tekirdağ, 1.21 million acres in Edirne, and 1.1 million acres in Kırklareli add color to Trakya. The sunflower seeds in the region have once again grown tall and blossomed this year.
Masterpieces amid nature: Van Gogh's final artistic frenzy in Auvers-sur-Oise inspires millions
Sunrise in Çıralı
People put children at great risk by sharing their photos online
People seeking relief from the heat in Akçakoca choose the beaches to cool off
Alarming mass extinction in Uruguayan waters raises concerns