NASA, Axiom Space showcase sleeker spacesuits for Artemis III Moon Surface Mission

"NASA's partnership with Axiom is critical to landing astronauts on the Moon and continuing American leadership in space. Building on NASA's years of research and expertise, Axiom's next generation spacesuits will not only enable the first woman to walk on the Moon, but they will also open opportunities for more people to explore and conduct science on the Moon than ever before," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.