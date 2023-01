Martin Luther King Day celebrated in US with message of peace

"We don't want to forget the significance of what Dr. Martin Luther King did for civil rights and his contributions to society just for us to have equal rights." said Felicia Dugas, who is coordinating this year's Black Heritage Society parade on Monday, which more than 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Published 16.01.2023 11:31





