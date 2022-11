Major glaciers, including Dolomites and Yosemite, to disappear by 2050 - UN report

While the rest can be saved by keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) relative to pre-industrial levels, in a business-as-usual emissions scenario, about 50% of these World Heritage glaciers could almost entirely disappear by 2100, according to a report by UNESCO.