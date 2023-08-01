Kayseri zoo keeps animals cool with special frozen treats amidst hot weather

The residents of the zoo in Kayseri are being fed special frozen fruits for the hot weather. Various methods are being applied at the zoo, which is located in Anadolu Harikalar Diyarı and owned by the Metropolitan Municipality, to prevent species such as monkeys, bears, and lemurs from being adversely affected by the hot weather. The animals, which have pools and fountains in their living areas for cooling off, are refreshed with frozen treats. Frozen cocktails made from seasonally appropriate fruits such as watermelon, pear, and strawberry are eagerly consumed by the animals. Zookeepers leave buckets of frozen fruits in the bears' enclosure. The bears carry the frozen fruits into the pool and enjoy their fruity cocktails. The responsible person at the zoo, Burhaneddin Bacak, stated that the air temperature in the city reaches up to 35-40 degrees Celsius, and animals, like humans, can be negatively affected by these conditions. Bacak stated that there are nearly 1600 animals from 153 species in the zoo, and their living conditions change periodically. He added: 'We provide daily check-ups for our animals by veterinary doctors. Depending on the seasonal conditions, we give frozen fruits in summer and prepare high-energy food in winter. Zoos are not only exhibition areas for animals but also places where work is done for breeding and renewing species. We work to improve the living conditions of the animals. We make frozen cocktails from fruits that will not harm the health of the animals. We freeze the fruits at minus 18 degrees Celsius and provide them at regular intervals.'