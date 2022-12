Here are major astronomical events of December 2022

The last full moon of 2022, which will take place on December 8, is known as the "long night moon" or "cold moon", a name that comes from the Mohawk Indians, an indigenous people of North America. However, this is only one of the particularities of the month of December 2022 at an astronomical level, as there are many more.

