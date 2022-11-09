 Contact Us

Global warming threatens critically endangered Taurus frog

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mert Karış, an expert on herpetology, the branch of zoology concerned with reptiles and amphibians, said the first member of the species was discovered over 120 years ago in the areas of the Karagöl and Çiniligöl lakes, located in the Bolkar Mountains. Touching on the threats to the species, he pointed to the risk of the drying of lakes and puddles as he underlined that many of the habitats where the population lives dry up from the hot summer towards the September-October period.

Anadolu Agency / Life
Published 09.11.2022 11:55
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Türkiye's unique and critically endangered Taurus frog is under threat from serious habitat loss caused by various factors, including climate change-related global warming, according to an expert.
Historic bridge Mostar more than a structure for Bosnians
Last total lunar eclipse before 2025 seen around the world
Rare pink auroras after solar storm causes hole in magnetosphere
'History-making' ancient bronze statues discovered in Italy
Where to watch total lunar eclipse of Tuesday, last one until 2025