Five things to watch at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony

Hollywood is anxious to find out if "CODA," "The Power of the Dog" or "Belfast" will be named the year's best film at the Oscars on Sunday -- and whether audiences will actually tune in to see it happen. Moody Western "The Power of the Dog" had looked set to ride off into the sunset with Tinseltown's top prize, handing Netflix its much-coveted first best picture, but the Academy Awards race has been flung wide open in the past few weeks.

Published 25.03.2022 16:35 Share This Album





Subscribe