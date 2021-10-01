Ancient city of Phanagoria sheds light on history with Turkish traces

Known as Russia's Atlantis, the ancient city of Phanagoria reveals many discoveries, including traces of Turks. The ancient Greek city of Phanagoria in Taman Peninsula, located in the Krasnodar region in the south of Russia, is estimated to be about 2,500 years old. It was first discovered thanks to a tombstone that washed up in the 18th century. Another feature in the Phanagoria, which is one-third of which is underwater, is that there are many traces of the Turks and the Ottoman Empire.

