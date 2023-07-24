3 cycling enthusiasts women embarks on inspiring cycling tour across Southeastern Türkiye

A group of amateur athletes from the Adana Bicycle Team (ABIT) set out from Adana to Mardin's Midyat district by car, and then continued their journey by cycling to Şanlıurfa's Siverek district, passing through Mardin and Diyarbakır. The cyclists, Yasemin Öztürk (48 years old), Sevilay Kaygısız (57 years old), and Fatma Altınsoy (53 years old), stayed at the Youth Foundation guesthouse in Şanlıurfa. They plan to complete their tour in Şanlıurfa after passing through Hilvan, and then return to Adana.

