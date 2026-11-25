Bayern Munich said Wednesday that Jamal Musiala's health remains its top priority following talks with the midfielder's representatives amid controversy over his contract and recovery from a neurological condition.

The German club said it held a "constructive" meeting Tuesday with Musiala's management, emphasizing that both sides were committed to supporting the 23-year-old's recovery.

"For both sides, the player's health comes above everything else. Musiala is being given full support on his road back," Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern and Musiala's agency, 11WINS, clarified that he was first examined for absence-like symptoms on April 22, 2025.

The examination took place in consultation with Bayern's medical department immediately after the neurological symptoms first appeared, the club said.

The clarification came amid speculation about Musiala's contract, which he extended until 2030 in February 2025, more than 2 months before his first examination for the symptoms.

Musiala collapsed twice on the pitch during preseason matches in August 2026, first against RB Leipzig and then against Heidenheim, raising concerns about his health.

Following the incidents, the German international said he had been diagnosed with brief, temporary and treatable absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction.

He said the seizures posed no additional health risk and would not prevent him from continuing his career.

The controversy intensified after Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness questioned Musiala's prospects of regaining his previous form earlier in November, while former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge raised concerns about his contract terms on Friday.

The global players' union FIFPRO criticized the comments Saturday, accusing Bayern's leadership of putting pressure on the midfielder and his representatives.

"Contracts are there to be respected," the union said, arguing that an injury or decline in performance did not justify reopening previously agreed terms.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said Tuesday that discussions with Musiala's representatives focused on his recovery rather than financial matters.

The club said it had agreed with the player's management to continue discussions in a spirit of partnership and trust.