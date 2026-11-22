Real Madrid fight back to beat Celta Vigo and draw level with Barcelona

Real Madrid came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in LaLiga, moving level on points with leaders Barcelona, whose Sunday match against Villarreal will give them a chance to regain their advantage

Madrid coach Jose Mourinho left Vinicius Junior on the bench following the end of his four-match suspension, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed a rare start.

The match began with an emotional tribute to Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel, 30, who died unexpectedly earlier this month following a match. His father, widow, and sister walked onto the pitch before kickoff and received commemorative shirts amid both applause and silence. Madrid players also wore shirts bearing his name.

In gameplay, Celta stunned the hosts in the sixth minute when Pablo Duran found the net with a close-range finish to put the visitors ahead.

Bernardo Silva came close to extending Celta's advantage, while the visitors created further opportunities to increase their lead.

Madrid had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot after a shirt-pull inside the area, but Kylian Mbappe failed to hit the target.

Celta maintained their 1-0 advantage at halftime.

Madrid increased their attacking pressure after the break in search of an equalizer.

Yan Diomande came close to finding the net, but his effort was denied by a good save from the Celta goalkeeper.

Bellingham eventually brought Madrid level midway through the second half, beating the goalkeeper with a low strike to make it 1-1.

The hosts continued to dominate possession and push for a winner, but Celta appeared on course to secure a point.

However, substitute Carlos Espi came to Madrid's rescue late in the game, finishing from close range to complete the comeback and secure a 2-1 victory.

The result moved Madrid level on points with Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, with the Catalan side set to face Villarreal on Sunday.