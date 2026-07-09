Recurring dizziness may signal vestibular migraine

A little-known condition is emerging behind recurring dizziness often mistaken for inner ear crystals shifting or a neck hernia. Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu has warned about the hidden danger, saying that although it is common in the community, it can go undiagnosed for years because it does not always cause headaches.

Do not be reassured just because you do not have a headache. The dizziness could be caused by a very different form of migraine than expected.