QATAR PREMIER REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR DIPLOMACY IN CALL WITH IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reaffirmed Doha's support for efforts to contain the regional escalation and reach a comprehensive agreement during a phone call Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to Qatar's Foreign Ministry, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the military escalation between the US and Iran over the past two days.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed Qatar's support for initiatives aimed at containing the crisis and achieving a comprehensive agreement that would strengthen regional security and stability and pave the way for lasting peace.

He also expressed Qatar's condemnation and rejection of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, saying such actions undermine confidence, threaten the security of international maritime navigation and jeopardize efforts to reinforce regional stability.

The Qatari premier underscored the importance of all parties adhering to dialogue and diplomacy and implementing the provisions agreed upon under the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran to preserve regional security and safeguard the progress achieved through recent de-escalation efforts.

Earlier Thursday, Iran's army said it had targeted infrastructure at US military bases in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain in response to recent US attacks on Iranian territory.

The call came amid heightened tensions following US strikes on Iranian military targets and Iran's retaliatory attacks against what it says are US military facilities in the Gulf on Wednesday and Thursday.

US Central Command said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the memorandum was "over," effectively ending the agreement and triggering a new round of military confrontation.



