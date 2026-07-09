Iran summons UK ambassador over ‘baseless accusations’

Iran summoned the UK ambassador in Tehran on Thursday to the Foreign Ministry in protest over what it called repeated "false and baseless accusations" by British officials against the Islamic Republic, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The ambassador was summoned by Alireza Yousefi, assistant foreign minister and director general for Western Europe at Iran's Foreign Ministry, the agency said.

Yousefi handed the ambassador a written protest note rejecting British officials' claims that Iran had sought to carry out security-related activities in the UK, according to the report.

"The accusations amount to projection and an attempt to avoid accountability for Britain's destructive conduct in violation of international law," Yousefi said.

He also accused the UK of complicity with the US and Israel in "heinous crimes" and of destabilizing West Asia, Tasnim reported.

Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the memorandum was "over," effectively ending the agreement and triggering a new round of military confrontation.







