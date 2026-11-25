Beijing accuses US of ‘suppressing’ Chinese firms after Huawei convicted of fraud

Beijing on Wednesday accused Washington of "suppressing and containing" Chinese firms after a US federal jury convicted Huawei Technologies and three subsidiaries of criminal fraud and other offenses.

The Chinese tech giant was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy, according to the federal jury in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

"The Chinese government firmly opposes moves by the US suppressing and containing Chinese enterprises and firmly supports Chinese enterprises in defending their legitimate rights and interests," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The jury found Huawei and several subsidiaries guilty on 10 of 12 counts, including bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiring to violate US sanctions.

The companies were cleared of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice following a 12-week trial.

Jurors began deliberating last Wednesday.

Prosecutors portrayed Huawei as having run a two-decade scheme to expand its global business through crime.

Assistant US Attorney Meredith Arfa told jurors during closing arguments that "committing crimes to get ahead was ingrained in the very culture of Huawei."

Defense attorney Brian Heberlig said the case was "about competition, not conspiracy" and accused prosecutors of cherry-picking incidents from a period in which Huawei invested more than $100 billion in research.





