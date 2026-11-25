China, US hold 1st farm trade talks under Board of Trade in Beijing

China and the US held their first talks on agricultural trade, product regulation and market access in Beijing under their recently established Board of Trade, China's Commerce Ministry said Wednesday.

The talks took place Monday and Tuesday at the inaugural meeting of the Agriculture Working Group under the China-US Board of Trade.

Guided by the consensus reached by the two heads of state, the two sides held "candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges" on agricultural product regulation, market access and trade, the ministry said.

Both sides will continue to strengthen communication through the working group to address each other's concerns in the agricultural sector and support the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations, the ministry added.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to establish the China-US Board of Trade at their May 2026 summit in Beijing. The bilateral body formally began operating in late September.



