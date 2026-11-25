The EU on Wednesday added 15 Russian entities linked to the country's military and industrial complex to its list of organizations subject to tighter export restrictions.

In a statement, the European Council said the entities have links to or support Russia's defense and security sector.

The restrictions target exports of dual-use goods and advanced technologies that could contribute to Russia's military capabilities.

The council did not disclose the names of the entities.

On Monday, the European Commission announced the bloc's latest package of sanctions on Russia, targeting banks, cryptocurrency platforms, and Moscow's participation in European sports and cultural events.





