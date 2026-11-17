Major social media platforms are failing to remove scam content even after users report it, with an independent European review body overturning most of the moderation decisions it examines, Irish broadcaster RTE reported Tuesday.

Appeals Centre Europe said it received 43,000 disputes involving Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and other platforms between April and September, with more than 19,000 eligible for review.

The organization found that platforms had left fraudulent content online in breach of their own rules, while AI-generated material was making scams increasingly difficult to identify.

It overturned around 75% of the platform decisions it reviewed, including 93% of decisions by YouTube, 77% by TikTok and 75% by Instagram.

Reported cases included AI-generated investment and romance scams, as well as misleading videos about the Russia-Ukraine war and the 2024 Valencia floods.

Appeals Centre Europe Chief Executive Thomas Hughes said social media platforms should not provide a safe haven for fraudsters.

The Dublin-based organization reviews disputes over content moderation under the EU's Digital Services Act.

Its decisions are non-binding, but platforms are required to engage with it in good faith.





