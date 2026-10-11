EU chief warns of 'dangerous escalation' after Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday warned that the latest Houthi attack on Riyadh's airport marked a "dangerous escalation," describing it as the deadliest such attack on the facility so far.

"The deadliest Houthi attack so far on Riyadh's airport marks a dangerous escalation," von der Leyen said on US social media company X.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she said, expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people.

Von der Leyen warned that the attacks were contributing to growing instability across the region.

"These attacks by Iran's proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence," she said.

She also highlighted the broader consequences for international transportation and energy infrastructure.

"They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world," she added.

Calling for an immediate end to violence targeting civilians, von der Leyen said: "These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once."

In the airport attack, four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan were killed, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.

The injured are being treated at hospitals, with some in critical condition.

The aviation authority said earlier that airport operations were temporarily suspended after the attack, while officials assessed the damage and verified the safety of the airport facilities.

The suspension has disrupted flights, with passengers advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport. Kuwait Airways also canceled Saturday service to Riyadh and return flights, citing the airport's closure.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions following Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.





